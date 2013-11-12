* Talks "well advanced" over 2-3 yr facility
* Size not yet decided, depends on reform pace
* Government mulling cuts in energy subsidies
* Yemen in urgent need of budget support
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Nov 12 The International Monetary Fund
hopes to reach a loan deal with Yemen by the end of the year as
the impoverished Gulf state urgently needs budgetary support, a
senior official at the Washington-based lender said on Tuesday.
A Yemen central bank official has said the loan could be
worth up to $500 million. The IMF said it would be for 2-3 years
but has not put a figure on it, saying it is waiting for the
Yemeni authorities to decide how fast they want to proceed with
planned economic reforms.
"We are well advanced in our discussions with them. They
have some internal discussion on exactly what pace they want to
move on some elements of their reform agenda," said Masood
Ahmed, the IMF's Director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"As soon as they have reached a view, we'll be able to take
it to the next step and hope to finalise the discussion," he
told Reuters after a presentation of the IMF regional outlook.
Economic recovery in the second-poorest Arab state after
Mauritania has accelerated this year and the IMF forecasts
annual growth will accelerate to 6.0 percent from 2.4 percent in
2012, a big improvement from a 12.7 percent contraction in 2011
when unrest gripped the country.
However, it is still fragile as frequent attacks by
disgruntled tribesmen on oil pipelines dent vital budget
revenues. Oil accounts for up to 70 percent of budget income.
Wealthy Gulf Arab states, Western governments and other
donors pledged $7.9 billion in aid last year to Yemen over
several years, but only a fraction has so far arrived.
"Despite the financing they've got, most of which is
project-related, Yemen does remain in urgent need of budget
support. It is okay for this year but going forward it becomes
more challenging every year," Ahmed said.
"The financing they could get from the IMF, some of that
could be used for budget support as well," he said.
Economic reforms will be a condition of any IMF loan.
One of the reforms being considered by the government is the
elimination of fuel subsidies, Ahmed said. Accounting for as
much as 5 percent of GDP, the subsidies have swallowed funds
Yemen badly needs to invest in education, infrastructure and
health.
"They want to undertake economic reforms that have both the
objective of trying to stabilise their fiscal situation," Ahmed
said.
"In particular, they want to do so by ... increasing social
protection, increasing investment spending and they want to
control growth of current spending in other areas including the
large part of their spending they currently spend on subsidising
fuel products, some of which then leak out of the country," he
said.
Removing energy subsidies is a politically sensitive issue
in the country, where a third of the population of 25 million
live on less than $2 a day, and unemployment hovers around 35
percent. The IMF says it supports a gradual reduction.
It expects Yemen's budget deficit to shrink to 5.8 percent
of GDP this year from 6.3 percent in 2012, the biggest gap since
2009. But its non-oil budget shortfall should deepen to 29.6
percent of GDP in 2013 from 28.2 percent in 2012.
The country would need oil prices as high as $215 per barrel
this year to balance its budget, down from $237 in 2012, the IMF
estimates. The benchmark Brent crude oil price has
averaged $108 per barrel this year.
