* China pushing for greater recognition of yuan
* First review of IMF currency basket since 2010 this year
* U.S. view likely to prove crucial
By Patrick Graham and Anna Yukhananov
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 China is expected to
make another push for the inclusion of the yuan in the
International Monetary Fund's in-house currency basket in a
review later this year - and this time round its G20 partners
may be willing to listen.
U.S. officials say they will wait for an IMF paper on the
issue later this year before taking a view, but officials in
Asian and other G20 capitals say that, unlike in the review five
years ago, the issue will at least be a live discussion.
The yuan, or renminbi, has made huge strides since Beijing's
last push for more formal international recognition of the
currency as global financial leaders were struggling to deal
with the fallout of the sub-prime and banking crisis.
The chief argument against its inclusion then in the Special
Drawing Rights, a basket of yen, dollars, pounds and euro used
as the IMF's in-house unit of account, was that the renminbi was
far from freely "usable" or convertible.
That argument is gradually weakening as yuan offshore
trading surges. This month leading currency platform EBS ranked
it in its top five most traded currencies.
One Asian G20 source said it would be welcomed by those like
South Korea as an encouragement for more investment generally in
China. But the source said any decision was likely to be a
roadmap rather than a cut-and-dried adoption of the yuan.
"I think this could well be the year the yuan is included,"
said a senior official at an Asian central bank.
MECHANICS
The first step in the review of the basket is an informal
board meeting in May, followed by a formal review in the autumn.
Any changes would come into effect in January 2016 but would
require a 70 or 85 percent majority on the IMF council.
Either way, officials say U.S. support will be crucial.
Harvard University professor Jeffrey Frankel said it was
premature to consider the yuan "freely usable" but there may be
other political reasons for a change this year.
The Group of 20 major governments agreed in 2010 to give
China and other emerging markets a greater say at the IMF, while
reducing the dominance of Western Europe on its board. But those
changes have not been ratified by the U.S. Congress.
"I think it is important to acknowledge the rise of China,
and let them have a fair, proportionate weight in institutions
like the IMF," Frankel said.
"If I were at the top of the IMF or the White House, I might
feel that since China cannot be accommodated (with quotas)
then we have to accommodate them in this other way (through
SDRs), which after all won't do any harm."
While China has long met conditions on its exports forming a
large enough percentage of global trade, the debate is likely to
centre on its capital markets.
Although still tightly government-controlled, offshore yuan
trading soared some 350 percent on Thomson Reuters trading
platforms last year.
Ten nations now buy Chinese assets via its "RQFII" scheme,
14 countries have yuan clearing arrangements, and 28 other
central banks have currency swap lines with China.
But David Dollar, a former U.S. Treasury attaché in China
now with the Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington,
still had his doubts.
"My sense is at the moment, the yuan is not freely usable,"
he said.
"A big asset management firm can't just suddenly decide to
take a big position in Chinese yuan, and buy Chinese government
bonds. That's all highly restricted."
Nevertheless, the yuan has jumped to the top of the list of
priorities for those running market operations at the world's
big banks, and London, the world's main currency trading centre,
is clearly enthusiastic.
"China's commitment since 2013 has been to head for a
managed float and it is going to be one of the significant
trading currencies," said Simon Derrick, head of global research
at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"So why wouldn't it be included in the SDR and why not in
central bank reserves?"
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)