WASHINGTON Oct 20 Zimbabwe has cleared its
15-year-old financial arrears with the International Monetary
Fund, a first step towards a new IMF loan program for the
drought-stricken, cash-starved country, the Fund said on
Thursday.
Zimbabwe settled obligations of about $107.9 million by
transferring part of its cash holdings at the IMF to the Fund's
Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice
said in a statement. Zimbabwe had been in continuous arrears
since 2001, he added.
"Zimbabwe is now current on all its financial obligations to
the IMF," Rice said.
However, a new IMF loan program for Zimbabwe cannot be
considered until the country clears more than $1 billion in
World Bank arrears and another $600 million-plus owed to the
African Development Bank.
A spokesman for the World Bank could not immediately be
reached for comment on Thursday night on the funds' status of
Zimbabwe.
The next step towards an IMF loan would be consideration by
the Fund's executive board of a formal proposal to lift
remaining remedial measures imposed on Zimbabwe because of the
arrears.
"Access to IMF resources would first require the
establishment of a credible plan to clear arrears with other
IFIs and with bilateral creditors, in line with applicable Fund
policies," the IMF said in a statement. "It would also require
implementing a strong reform agenda to restore economic
stability and foster sustained and inclusive growth."
