Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
DUBLIN Dec 19 The IMF on Wednesday urged the European Central Bank to agree to restructure 31 billion euros in Irish promissory notes by March, saying a deal was essential to ensure the country's smooth return to bond markets.
Ireland needs to secure stable funding from bond markets this year if it wants to avoid a second international bailout when its current 85-billion euro programme ends in December next year.
"We consider that resolving this issue is an essential part of the whole package that would be needed to a smooth exit to reliance on market funding," said Craig Beaumont, the International Monetary Fund's Ireland mission chief. "We are strongly encouraging that a resolution of the issue be reached by the end of March," he told journalists.
The government struck a deal last March to avoid immediate payment of 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion) due, settling the bill by issuing a 13-year bond. It has indicated it wants a deal on the entire debt before March 2013.
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Express has filed a lawsuit accusing rival Family Dollar and its parent company Dollar Tree Inc of driving it out of business, the third government-required divestiture to fail in recent years.