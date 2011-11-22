* IMG has no interest in a sale, rebuffs overtures

* Cash flow set to grow to $170 million next year

* Michael Dolan to be appointed IMG Chairman and CEO

By Peter Lauria

NEW YORK, Nov 22 Private equity firm Forstmann Little has no plans to sell sports and modeling talent agency IMG - at least not until after 2013.

In what two sources close to the company described as "poor taste" overtures, IMG has been beating back inbound inquiries from investment banks and private equity firms about a sale. Those calls first started in April, when owner Teddy Forstmann announced he was stepping down as IMG Chairman and CEO due to brain cancer. Forstmann died Sunday at the age of 71 as a result of the disease.

"Anyone calling us now about a deal is going to put a dark mark on them," said one source close to IMG. "It will be a black eye for them."

An IMG representative was more diplomatic, saying simply that the company "was not for sale."

"Teddy, previously and during his illness, gave clear directives and made clear to management what he wanted done, which is to grow the business and at some point in time in the future get the greatest value for shareholders out of the company."

That point could be two years from now if IMG continues to hit its growth targets. The agency, which represents Tiger Woods and Gisele Bundchen and owns the rights to numerous sports leagues, is on pace to generate $146 million in cash flow this year, growing to $170 million next year and more than $200 million by the end of 2013.

"The business is running great and it will be worth more as it matures," said the source.

While there is no timeline on a deal, targeting a sale for 2013-2014 would be on the outer edge of the typical exit horizon for private equity. Forstmann bought IMG for $750 million in 2004, but private equity firms have been willing in recent years to hold onto investments longer in an effort to grow the business and collect a richer payday. Former Yahoo CEO Terry Semel offered $1.5 billion for IMG in 2008, for instance, but sources close to Forstmann said at the time he wanted at least twice that amount.

BOARD NAMES DOLAN AS SUCCESSOR

According to the two sources, in a somber 45-minute telephone meeting on Tuesday afternoon, IMG's board voted to approve Michael Dolan to succeed Forstmann as CEO.

The widely expected move followed an earlier vote on Tuesday by Forstmann's estate, which ranks as IMG's majority shareholder, to anoint Dolan the company's chairman as well, these sources said.

An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Forstmann's lawyer, Mark McDougall, prefaced the meeting by noting it was a sad time for everyone and that they were "mourning the loss of our leader" before moving on to the perfunctory vote to approve Dolan.

IMG's board has been in upheaval even since Forstmann announced he was leaving in April. Four directors - Michael Ovitz, Herb Siegel, Chris Liddell and John Thornton - were asked to leave the board in September in a messy public feud over control of the company.

FORSTMANN LITTLE'S STRUGGLES

Forstmann Little has not raised a new private equity fund since 2000 and the most recent available data from investors suggests the firm struggled to meet returns expectations following the burst of the dotcom bubble.

In an update on its alternative investments portfolio as of the end of 2010, the Public Employees' Retirement Association of Colorado said it saw either negative or minuscule internal rates of return in most of its Forstmann Little holdings.

Apart from IMG, Forstmann Little owns health club chain 24 Hour Fitness and ENK International, an organizer of trade shows for the fashion industry. Winston Hutchins, who joined Forstmann in 1983, is the firm's sole surviving partner. (Reporting by Peter Lauria and Greg Roumeliotis; editing by Andre Grenon)