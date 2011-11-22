* IMG has no interest in a sale, rebuffs overtures
* Cash flow set to grow to $170 million next year
* Michael Dolan to be appointed IMG Chairman and CEO
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Private equity firm Forstmann
Little has no plans to sell sports and modeling talent agency
IMG - at least not until after 2013.
In what two sources close to the company described as "poor
taste" overtures, IMG has been beating back inbound inquiries
from investment banks and private equity firms about a sale.
Those calls first started in April, when owner Teddy Forstmann
announced he was stepping down as IMG Chairman and CEO due to
brain cancer. Forstmann died Sunday at the age of 71 as a
result of the disease.
"Anyone calling us now about a deal is going to put a dark
mark on them," said one source close to IMG. "It will be a
black eye for them."
An IMG representative was more diplomatic, saying simply
that the company "was not for sale."
"Teddy, previously and during his illness, gave clear
directives and made clear to management what he wanted done,
which is to grow the business and at some point in time in the
future get the greatest value for shareholders out of the
company."
That point could be two years from now if IMG continues to
hit its growth targets. The agency, which represents Tiger
Woods and Gisele Bundchen and owns the rights to numerous
sports leagues, is on pace to generate $146 million in cash
flow this year, growing to $170 million next year and more than
$200 million by the end of 2013.
"The business is running great and it will be worth more as
it matures," said the source.
While there is no timeline on a deal, targeting a sale for
2013-2014 would be on the outer edge of the typical exit
horizon for private equity. Forstmann bought IMG for $750
million in 2004, but private equity firms have been willing in
recent years to hold onto investments longer in an effort to
grow the business and collect a richer payday. Former Yahoo CEO
Terry Semel offered $1.5 billion for IMG in 2008, for instance,
but sources close to Forstmann said at the time he wanted at
least twice that amount.
BOARD NAMES DOLAN AS SUCCESSOR
According to the two sources, in a somber 45-minute
telephone meeting on Tuesday afternoon, IMG's board voted to
approve Michael Dolan to succeed Forstmann as CEO.
The widely expected move followed an earlier vote on
Tuesday by Forstmann's estate, which ranks as IMG's majority
shareholder, to anoint Dolan the company's chairman as well,
these sources said.
An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.
According to the sources, Forstmann's lawyer, Mark
McDougall, prefaced the meeting by noting it was a sad time for
everyone and that they were "mourning the loss of our leader"
before moving on to the perfunctory vote to approve Dolan.
IMG's board has been in upheaval even since Forstmann
announced he was leaving in April. Four directors - Michael
Ovitz, Herb Siegel, Chris Liddell and John Thornton - were
asked to leave the board in September in a messy public feud
over control of the company.
FORSTMANN LITTLE'S STRUGGLES
Forstmann Little has not raised a new private equity fund
since 2000 and the most recent available data from investors
suggests the firm struggled to meet returns expectations
following the burst of the dotcom bubble.
In an update on its alternative investments portfolio as of
the end of 2010, the Public Employees' Retirement Association
of Colorado said it saw either negative or minuscule internal
rates of return in most of its Forstmann Little holdings.
Apart from IMG, Forstmann Little owns health club chain 24
Hour Fitness and ENK International, an organizer of trade shows
for the fashion industry. Winston Hutchins, who joined
Forstmann in 1983, is the firm's sole surviving partner.
