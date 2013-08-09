Aug 9 Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co
said it was undertaking a strategic evaluation of IMG Worldwide
that may include a sale of the sports, fashion and marketing
agency.
"No decision has been made regarding a specific course of
action for IMG," Forstmann Little said in a statement. "A
definitive timetable has not been set and there can be no
assurance that this process will result in a sale of IMG."
Forstmann Little acquired the company in 2004. In May it
began working with Morgan Stanley and Evercore Partners to find
a buyer for the agency that represents sports stars such as
quarterback Peyton Manning and tennis champion Venus Williams,
according to reports at the time.