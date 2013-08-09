Aug 9 Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co
said it was undertaking a strategic evaluation of IMG Worldwide
that may include a sale of the sports, fashion and marketing
agency.
"No decision has been made regarding a specific course of
action for IMG," Forstmann Little said in a statement. "A
definitive timetable has not been set and there can be no
assurance that this process will result in a sale of IMG."
Forstmann Little acquired the company in 2004. In May it
began working with Morgan Stanley and Evercore Partners to find
a buyer for the agency that represents sports stars such as
quarterback Peyton Manning and tennis champion Venus Williams.
George Pyne, president of IMG Sports, said during a sports
business conference earlier this year that the company would
probably be sold within the next two years. Pyne was not
available for comment, and IMG said it would make no further
comment "until the process is complete or until further
disclosures become appropriate."
Financial firms Guggenheim Partners, which owns the Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball club, and Silver Lake Management, which
has a stake in Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor
Entertainment, were identified in recent published reports as
among those interested in buying some or all of the agency.
The Wasserman Media Group, a Los Angeles-based sports
marketing and talent agency, was also reported to be interested
in buying parts of IMG.
Wasserman spokeswoman Melissa Zukerman had no comment.
Neither Guggenheim Partners nor William Morris could be reached
immediately for comment.