NEW YORK Dec 18 Talent agency William Morris
Endeavor Entertainment LLC and its backer, private equity firm
Silver Lake, will acquire IMG Worldwide Inc in a deal that will
bulk up William Morris' roster of star athlete clients and give
it more exposure to the fast-growing sports market.
Financial details were not disclosed in the companies'
statement on Wednesday announcing the deal, but Reuters
previously reported the deal to be worth about $2.3 billion.
Mubadala Development Company will be a minority investor in
the transaction.
IMG, whose clients include top tennis player Novak Djokovic
and super model Gisele Bundchen, would be a significant boost to
William Morris, which already represents some of Hollywood's
biggest actors and top names in music. William Morris merged
with the Endeavor talent agency in 2009 to become one of
Hollywood's biggest players.
IMG, founded in 1960 when it signed golfer Arnold Palmer,
has 3,500 employees operating in 30 counties.
The deal may be reviewed by the Justice Department to ensure
it complies with antitrust law. It will likely win approval
because there is a fair number of competitors in the field and
the two companies have different specialties, said Jamilla
Ferris, formerly of the Justice Department and now at Hunton and
Williams LLP.
"At face value, it seems like they're really operating in
different markets and there's a lot of competition here," she
said. "It seems fine to me but you never really know what the
documents say."
A source familiar with the matter the combined companies are
aiming to cut costs between $50 million and $100 million. IMG
generates earnings before interest, taxes and amortization
(EBITDA) between $180 million and $190 million.
William Morris, in which Silver Lake acquired a minority
stake last year, has EBITDA of $80 million to $100 million and
very little debt, according to the source, who asked not to be
identified discussing confidential financial information.
While the acquisition makes strategic sense for William
Morris, it would have to be well executed to avoid losing
clients and to maintain revenue while cutting costs, the source
said.
The sale of IMG was driven by the trustee running the estate
of Teddy Forstmann, whose private equity firm, Forstmann Little
& Co, acquired IMG for $750 million in 2004. The $2 billion plus
price tag creates a significant return for investors.
William Morris beat out a consortium of talent agency ICM
Partners Inc and private equity fund manager Carlyle Group LP
, which were also finalists in the sales auction. Also
bidding was buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd, which had
teamed up with Chernin Group LLC, Reuters previously reported.
The different cultures at the two companies may, however,
be a challenge to integrate because IMG is centered on sports
and William Morris is steeped in Hollywood, the person said.
William Morris is run by Ari Emanuel, brother of Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Patrick Whitesell.
Forstmann Little has held onto IMG longer than a typical
investment period for private equity, and for years it has
rebuffed overtures from prospective buyers. Buyout interest
increased following Teddy Forstmann's departure in April 2011 as
IMG chairman and chief executive. He died later that year.
Buyers that had approached Teddy Forstmann included former
Yahoo CEO Terry Semel, who was willing to pay $1.5 billion in
2008. Sources told Reuters at the time that Teddy Forstmann
wanted at least twice the amount.
Silver Lake and William Morris Endeavor were advised and
financed by J.P. Morgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and advised by The Raine Group,
Dean Bradley Osborne, Lazard, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Evercore and Morgan
Stanley served as the financial advisers to Forstmann Little.
