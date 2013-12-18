NEW YORK Dec 17 William Morris Endeavor
Entertainment LLC (WME), the talent agency backed by private
equity firm Silver Lake, is near a deal to acquire peer IMG
Worldwide for around $2.3 billion, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
An announcement on the sale of IMG could be made as early as
Wednesday, the person said on Tuesday, adding that negotiations
were still being finalized. The source asked not to be
identified because the talks are confidential.
Spokespeople for IMG, WME and Silver Lake declined to
comment.
IMG, whose clients include top tennis player Novak Djokovic
and supermodel Gisele Bundchen and which owns the rights to
numerous sports league, would be a significant boost to WME,
which already represents some of Hollywood's biggest actors.
A consortium of talent agency ICM Partners Inc and private
equity fund manager Carlyle Group LP were also finalists
in the auction, as was buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd,
which had teamed up with Chernin Group LLC, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters previously.
The sale of IMG is being driven by the trustee that runs the
estate of Teddy Forstmann. His private equity firm, Forstmann
Little & Co, acquired IMG for $750 million in 2004.
Forstmann Little has held onto IMG for longer than a typical
investment period for private equity, and for years it has
rebuffed overtures from prospective buyers. Buyout interest
increased following Teddy Forstmann's departure in April 2011 as
IMG chairman and CEO, and his death later that year.
Buyers that had approached Teddy Forstmann included former
Yahoo CEO Terry Semel, who was willing to pay $1.5 billion in
2008. Sources told Reuters at the time that Teddy Forstmann
wanted at least twice the amount.
Last month, advertising agency WPP Plc CEO Martin
Sorrell described IMG as an asset he would love to own but said
his company cannot afford it, as a frothy auction process pushed
valuation towards the $2.5 billion mark.
However, bidders' assessments of IMG's valuation were
revised downwards as the auction progressed and the company's
earnings outlook was revised downwards.
Silver Lake acquired a minority stake in WME last year.