Nov 14 British engineering company IMI Plc
said it would acquire Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an
enterprise value of 152.6 million euros (about $190 million) to
strengthen its power sector offering in emerging markets.
The company, which supplies flow-control systems such as
valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants,
said Bopp & Reuther would become part of IMI's Critical
Engineering division.
Bopp & Reuther reported revenue of 90 million euros and
EBITDA of 11.2 million euros in 2013.
($1 = 0.8043 euro)
