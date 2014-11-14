Nov 14 British engineering company IMI Plc said it would acquire Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an enterprise value of 152.6 million euros (about $190 million) to strengthen its power sector offering in emerging markets.

The company, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, said Bopp & Reuther would become part of IMI's Critical Engineering division.

Bopp & Reuther reported revenue of 90 million euros and EBITDA of 11.2 million euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.8043 euro) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)