Dec 17 IMI Plc

* Chairman announcement

* Roberto Quarta has indicated that, following identification of his successor and a suitable transition period, he intends to step down as non-executive chairman

* Follows announcement of his appointment to board of WPP Plc with effect from 1 January, 2015

