UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
LONDON Aug 23 IMI PLC : * H1 revenue £1,090M versus £1,032M +6% * Adjusted profit before tax £177.7M versus £171.3M +4% * Interim dividend 11.8P versus 11.0P +7% * Pace of revenue growth is likely to slow in the second half * Despite weakening economic conditions in Europe, we still expect to make
progress in the remainder of the year
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.