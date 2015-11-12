Nov 12 British engineering company IMI Plc
said it expected full-year adjusted earnings per share
to be "towards the lower end" of market estimates as a result of
lower organic revenue and margins.
The company, which makes flow-control systems such as valves
for power and petrochemical plants, said full-year margins in
two of its three business units - Critical Engineering and
Precision Engineering - would be lower than a year earlier.
IMI said organic revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30
was 5 percent lower than a year earlier.
