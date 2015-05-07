(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
May 7 British engineering company IMI Plc
said its full-year organic revenue and margins are
likely to be "slightly below" last year's, hurt by the continued
strength of the pound against the euro.
IMI, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for
power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, makes more
than a third of its revenue from western Europe. In February, it
had guided towards modest full-year organic revenue growth.
The adverse impact of exchange rate movements, however,
contributed to a 4 percent decline in first-quarter reported
revenue, IMI said on Thursday.
The pound gained 6.87 percent against the euro in
2014 and rose a further 7.24 percent in the first three months
of this year.
IMI's reported revenue in 2014 was 1.69 million pounds. The
company did not give a precise forecast for 2015.
Analysts on average had been expecting revenue of 1.74
million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31. At least five
brokerages said on Thursday that they expected the consensus
estimate to fall.
Liberum analysts said in a note that the consensus estimate
for 3 percent growth in 2015 revenue was now too high, even
though management expects an improved performance in the second
half of the year.
IMI said that markets were proving more challenging than
expected in its critical engineering division and that order
intake in the first quarter was slower, with some projects being
delayed into the second quarter.
First-quarter revenue fell 5 percent in the critical
engineering division, which makes valves and actuators that can
withstand extreme temperature and pressure. The unit accounted
for 40 percent of IMI's total 2014 revenue.
IMI shares fell more than 4 percent in early trading, but
recouped some losses to trade down 2.9 percent at 1204 pence at
0837 GMT. The stock was among the top losers on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index on Thursday.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Robin Paxton)