May 9 British engineering company IMI Plc said January-April revenue fell 4 percent in its largest fluid control business and that it expected first-half revenue in the business to be flat or slightly higher than the second half of 2012.

The company, which makes power-generation equipment and valves for drink dispensers, said total revenue fell 1 percent in the four months to April.

The fluid control business accounted for a third of IMI's revenue in 2012.