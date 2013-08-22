Aug 22 Engineering company IMI Plc
reported a slight increase in first-half profit as fatter
margins at its severe service business more than offset weakness
in the company's fluid power unit that has been hurt by a
sluggish commercial auto market.
The company, which specialises in fluid control systems such
as valves and beverage dispensers, said it expects trading
conditions to improve in the second half of the year as it
benefits from a better sales mix and newly launched products.
For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a
pretax profit of 170.1 million pounds ($266.9 million) up from
168.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue for the period was flat at 1.09 billion pounds.
Revenue at the company's severe service unit, which mainly
serves the energy sector, fell slightly but margins rose to 15.2
percent from 14 percent. The business also saw a strong order
intake in the first half with bookings up 19 percent.
The company's fluid power business, which apart from the
commercial vehicles market also caters to the rail, food and
beverage and life science industries, posted a 3 percent drop in
revenue.
IMI shares, which have gained 28 percent so far this year,
closed at 1,409 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.