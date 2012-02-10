RABAT Feb 10 Moroccan miner Imiter said on Friday ore processing at one of the world's ten biggest silver mines was running at 60 percent of total capacity due to protests by local residents which have been underway since September.

A spokeswoman for the company could not immediately say how the protests by people living near the Imiter mine affected production and delivery from the mine.

"The earnings will not be impacted by these protests: We don't expect earnings growth performance in the second half (of 2011) to match that of the first half of 2011, but earnings for the full year (2011) will definitely be higher than 2010," she said.

Imiter is controlled by Morocco's biggest metals miner Managem. Managem is majority-owned by National Investment Company (SNI), a private investment holding company controlled by the monarchy. (Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Anthony Barker)