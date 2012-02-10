RABAT Feb 10 Moroccan miner Imiter
said on Friday ore processing at one of the world's ten
biggest silver mines was running at 60 percent of total capacity
due to protests by local residents which have been underway
since September.
A spokeswoman for the company could not immediately say how
the protests by people living near the Imiter mine affected
production and delivery from the mine.
"The earnings will not be impacted by these protests: We
don't expect earnings growth performance in the second half (of
2011) to match that of the first half of 2011, but earnings for
the full year (2011) will definitely be higher than 2010," she
said.
Imiter is controlled by Morocco's biggest metals miner
Managem. Managem is majority-owned by National
Investment Company (SNI), a private investment holding company
controlled by the monarchy.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Anthony Barker)