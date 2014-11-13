Nov 13 Industrial'na Molochna Kompaniia Zat (also known as Industrial Milk Company SA) :

* Q1-Q3 operating profit $46.7 million, up 9 percent yoy

* Q1-Q3 revenue $98 million versus $72.5 million year ago

* Q1-Q3 net loss $14.3 million versus profit of $34.7 million year ago

* Lowers its FY 2014 financial forecast, expects FY 2014 revenue up by 25 pct and EBITDA up by 10 pct versus FY 2013