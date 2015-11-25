GENEVA Nov 25 The world's poorest countries can
stem migration by emulating China's rural reforms, and should
ditch any get-rich-quick ideas about exposing their farmers to
the glare of the global market, the U.N. economic agency UNCTAD
said on Wednesday.
Taffere Tesfachew, head of the Least Developed Countries
division at UNCTAD, said China's rural reforms had twinned
privatisation with promoting the emergence of non-farm
enterprises in rural areas.
But that was not happening in many African economies today
because countries were failing to develop non-farming rural
enterprises, and as farm productivity increased people were
being forced to move away because of lack of jobs.
"Migrants coming out of Africa, for example, are in the
majority displaced because of the inability of agriculture to
accommodate them, to give them decent livelihoods," said UNCTAD
Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, also speaking at a news
conference.
"A sustainable solution to Africa's contribution to illicit
migration is not to be dealt with by declarations in Malta or in
Addis Ababa that we should be humane and stem the migration.
It's to be addressed by creating viable livelihoods for the
populations that are being disgorged by unviable agriculture."
He blamed policies pushed by international institutions such
as the World Bank in the 1990s for encouraging national
governments to embrace "the panacea of the marketplace" while
cutting back on social and infrastructure investment, but said
it was now clear that had been a mistaken policy.
Tesfachew said the key was careful sequencing of rural
reforms. Introducing electricity would lift farm output while
investing in schools and local roads would provide demand and
create non-farm jobs. But the rural community should only be
connected to towns once it started to thrive economically.
"Sometimes the road is built from the city to the rural
area, and then the possibility of rural enterprise emerging is
not there because they can't compete with products coming from
cities."
Governments could also help by improving data on the rural
sector, and make sure smaller, poorer and women farmers are not
left behind by reforms that privilege big farms with
well-educated workers.
One country that was managing such a rural transformation
was Ethiopia, Kituyi said, turning it from the "largest exporter
of youth" two decades ago to a country of refuge for people
fleeing its neighbour Eritrea.
