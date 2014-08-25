* At least 25 migrants die during weekend Mediterranean
crossings
* Italy says has rescued almost 4,000 in last 48 hours
* Italy threatens to halt sea search and rescue mission
* Italian minister to meet EU commissioner Wednesday
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Aug 25 Italy's search and rescue services
have found six more bodies in the Mediterranean to add to the
death toll of 19 over the weekend, the navy said on Monday, with
no let-up in the record numbers risking the perilous crossing to
Europe from Africa.
The navy said it had rescued almost 4,000 migrants over the
weekend and Italian vessels were continuing to look for victims
of a boat which capsized north of the Libyan coast on Sunday
evening.
The names and nationalities of the casualties were not
released.
Record high number of migrants by sea to Italy this year are
putting enormous pressure on the Italian coast guard and navy.
At the weekend Italy urged the European Union to take over sea
patrols in the Mediterranean and hinted it could stop sending
its ships out to search for boats in distress if the EU didn't
take responsibility.
Calmer summer seas have led more people to make the crossing
from North Africa, where a breakdown of order in Libya has been
exploited by human traffickers, pushing the number of arrivals
into Italy since January past 100,000.
Interior Minister Angelino Alfano on Sunday stepped up calls
for the European Union to take over responsibility for Italy's
"Mare Nostrum" (Our Sea) patrols, which have rescued tens of
thousands of migrants from boats in distress.
The search and rescue mission, which began after a shipwreck
near Italy's coast killed 366 people last October, has sparked
fierce debate in Italy, which feels isolated by the EU.
"Only the blind can't see what is happening: the more the
situation on the Mediterranean border worsens, the clearer it
becomes that Mare Nostrum has to be substituted by joint
European action," Alfano said.
In a threat to end the mission, he said if the EU fails to
take over from Italy, the government will "take our own
decisions and take responsibility for them, because we can't go
on like this."
European Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on
Sunday thanked Italy for its efforts in assisting migrants and
said she would be meeting Alfano in Brussels on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has called on the European Union
to address the migrant crisis by investing in border control
agency Frontex, and on the United Nations to intervene in Libya
to manage the flows of refugees.
At the frontier between Europe and Africa, Italy has long
attracted seaborne migrants, but arrivals this year are already
far above a previous record of just over 60,000 for all of 2011,
when the Arab Spring uprisings fuelled migration.
Around 1,370 migrants rescued in the last 24 hours,
including 192 women and 156 children are due to arrive in the
southern Italian mainland port of Crotone later on Monday, the
navy said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)