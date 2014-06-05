By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 More than one-third of
U.S. Nobel prize winners in chemistry, medicine and physics are
immigrants, a new report shows.
The report, released Thursday by the National Foundation for
American Policy, a conservative research group, shows that since
2000, two dozen immigrants won Nobels in those fields, out of 68
U.S. prizewinners in chemistry, medicine and physics.
The NFAP hopes the research shows the contributions of
immigrants in important fields will bolster the chances for the
passage of immigration reform, which has been mired in Congress
this term.
While the U.S. Senate passed an immigration bill last year,
the measure has stalled in the House of Representatives where
Republicans remain deeply split over what to do about the more
than 11 million undocumented U.S. residents. Many Republicans
want to await the outcome of November's elections before
revisiting the issue.
Opponents of the reform say immigration is holding down pay,
stealing jobs from Americans, and in the case of undocumented
workers, potentially rewarding those who didn't immigrate
through legal channels.
Legislation dating from 1965 that lifted quotas on national
origin, a key driver of Asian immigration to the United States,
coupled with 1995 legislation that increased employment-based
immigration, have helped build the surge of U.S. Nobel prize
winners, the report said.
Before 1960, just one immigrant to the United States won the
Nobel Prize in chemistry, nine in medicine, and 15 in physics.
Since 1960, 23 immigrants have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry,
28 in medicine, and 21 in physics, the report said.
The United States should increase the numbers of both native
born and immigrant students in key fields through initiatives
such as focusing on higher-quality education, said Joe Green,
the head of Facebook -backed advocacy group Fwd.Us, on a
phone call with reporters about the report.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; editing by Andrew Hay)