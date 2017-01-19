NEW YORK Jan 19 Billionaire investor George
Soros will partner with Mastercard Inc on a venture they
said could help migrants, refugees and others struggling within
their communities worldwide to improve their economic and social
status.
The partnership, Humanity Ventures, stems from a pledge
Soros made in September to earmark up to $500 million for
investments to address challenges facing migrants and refugees.
In a joint statement on Thursday, Mastercard and Soros said
that despite billions of dollars of humanitarian and development
assistance, millions of people remain marginalized, a situation
the private sector can help rectify.
"Migrants are often forced into lives of despair in their
host communities because they cannot gain access to financial,
healthcare and government services," Soros said.
"Our potential investment in this social enterprise, coupled
with Mastercard's ability to create products that serve
vulnerable communities, can show how private capital can play a
constructive role in solving social problems," he added.
Humanity Ventures intends to focus initially on healthcare
and education, with a goal of fostering local economic
development and entrepreneurship.
With the creation of Humanity Ventures, Soros could invest
up to $50 million to make these solutions more scalable and
sustainable, and perhaps encourage smaller projects committed to
mitigating the migration crisis.
"Humanity Ventures is intended to be profitable so as to
stimulate involvement from other businesspeople," Soros said.
"We also hope to establish standards of practice to ensure that
investments are not exploitative of the vulnerable communities
we intend to serve."
Soros opened his first foundation, the Open Society
Foundations, in 1979 when his hedge fund had reached about $100
million and his personal wealth had climbed to about $25
million.
The Open Society Foundations began Soros's philanthropic
activity when he gave scholarships to black South Africans under
apartheid. In the 1980s, Soros and his foundations ultimately
contributed to the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.
Just last week, Soros' Open Society Foundations said it will
keep working with and financing organizations in Hungary despite
the government saying that any civil society group should be
"swept out."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)