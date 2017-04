BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Belgian real estate company Immobel said on Friday that holding company Allfin Group had bought a 29.85 percent stake in the company.

Allfin paid 44.70 euros per share for the stake, which it purchased from Cresida Investment, another investor in Immobel.

Immobel has a portfolio of offices and housing developments in Belgium in Luxembourg and is expanding into Poland.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)