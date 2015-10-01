BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
VIENNA Oct 1 Austrian property company Immofinanz said on Thursday it was buying back the remaining exchangeable bonds from an issue announced last month, adding that only a fraction of the paper was still outstanding.
Immofinanz said last month it was offering bonds worth 375 million euros ($418.43 million), which it can repay either in cash or in shares of its spinoff Buwog, paving the way for it to reduce its 49 percent stake in Buwog.
"Immofinanz AG announces the exercise of the redemption of all of the remaining bonds at their principal amount plus accrued interest on 2 November 2015," Immofinanz said in a statement.
"Less than 15 percent of the aggregate principal amount ... remains outstanding," it said.
($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: