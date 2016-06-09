June 9 Austria's Immofinanz has sold about 18.5 million shares in its peer Buwog to investor Sapinda for 352 million euros ($401 million), the property firm said on Thursday.

"The proceeds from the sale will be used to finance the acquisition of a 26 percent stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen", Immofinanz chief executive Oliver Schumy said.

The sale cuts Immofinanz's stake in Buwog to 10 percent.

($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Mark Potter)