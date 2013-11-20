BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
VIENNA Nov 20 Austrian property group Immofinanz has bought another 1,185 flats in Germany for 50 million euros ($68 million) in preparation for a listing or spin-off of its Buwog unit.
The apartments are in and around Berlin and bring Buwog's total to 8,430 units in Germany and 27,100 in Austria, Immofinanz said in a statement on Wednesday.
Immofinanz aims to have at least 15,000 to 20,000 housing units in Germany before listing Buwog on the Frankfurt stock exchange next year. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)
