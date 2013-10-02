VIENNA Oct 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz
has named Daniel Riedl as chief executive of its Buwog
operation, for which it plans a spin off to existing
shareholders or an initial public offering next year.
Riedl, who is currently supervisory board chief of Buwog,
will remain on the Immofinanz executive board with his current
responsibilities including real-estate development and marketing
until the planned listing, the company said on Wednesday.
Immofinanz reiterated that it would initially reduce its
stake in Buwog, the subsidiary that holds its German and
Austrian residential property portfolio, to less than 50 percent
and said that preparations have begun for a Frankfurt listing
next year.
