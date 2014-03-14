VIENNA, March 14 Austrian property group
Immofinanz will resume dividend payments next year
following the spin-off of its western European residential unit
Buwog, it said on Friday.
Immofinanz aims to spin off an initial 51 percent of Buwog
by the end of April, the end of its financial year, in place of
paying a dividend for 2013/14.
"The good news: Immofinanz will resume dividend payments
after this one year," Daniel Riedl, chief operating officer of
Immofinanz and chief executive of Buwog, told shareholders at a
special meeting called to approve the spin-off.
In comments posted on the company's blog, he also said Buwog
also wanted to pay a first dividend for 2013/14, probably in
October.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)