VIENNA Oct 19 Austria's Immofinanz
could list its Buwog residential property unit in two years,
once it has strengthened its German portfolio, Chief Executive
Eduard Zehetner said on Friday.
Zehetner added that an initial public offering (IPO) was
only one option for the subsidiary, which Immofinanz could also
sell or spin off.
"There are however still many steps in the meantime, before
one could do it," he said at an investment conference in Vienna.
Immofinanz bought its original Buwog portfolio of state
housing from the Austrian government for almost 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) in 2004.
Prosecutors are looking into whether the sale was conducted
properly and are investigating several people including former
Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser. Grasser has denied any
wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)