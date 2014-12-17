VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian real estate company
Immofinanz plans to buy back around 1 percent of its
outstanding shares in a repurchase programme set to run until
the end of next April and will pay for at least 1.04 euros ($1)
per share, it said on Wednesday.
The maximum purchase price will be 15 percent above the
average of the volume-weighted daily closing prices of the
previous 10 trading days, but not more than 3.00 euros a share
after the redemption of 11,224,687 treasury shares, it said.
The shares hit their lowest in more than two years on
Tuesday after it said it expected to record a second-quarter net
loss.
The shares were up 0.15 percent at 2.04 euros at 1026 GMT
euros. Immofinanz is due to report its second-quarter results
after the market close on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8027 euros)
