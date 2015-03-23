VIENNA, March 23 Austrian property group CA Immo
said it would press ahead with its bid for a minority
stake in rival Immofinanz despite a counteroffer from
Immofinanz for a CA Immo stake.
"We see Immofinanz AG's offer as an emotional response to
the offer of CA Immo and will, unswayed, publish next Wednesday
an unchanged offer price of 2.80 euros" per Immofinanz share, CA
Immo's management said in a statement.
"Given the current challenges (facing Immofinanz) in Russia,
shown in the disappointing third-quarter results that were
recently published, we as a current 3 percent shareholder of
Immofinanz AG see other priorities for Immofinanz AG," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)