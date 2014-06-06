VIENNA, June 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz AG named Oliver Schumy as its next chief executive to replace Eduard Zehetner as of May 2015.

Schumy, 43, has been chief financial officer at packaging company Mayr-Melnhof since 2008 and has extensive operating experience in Russia, Poland, Romania and Hungary, it said. He gets a five-year contract starting in March 2015.

"He represents the continuation of Immofinanz Group's growth and optimisation strategy as the leading commercial property investor and developer in Central and Eastern Europe", Immofinanz Chairman Michael Knap said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)