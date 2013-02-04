VIENNA Feb 4 Austria's Immofinanz
sold six properties for a total of 81 million euros ($111
million), including its last French asset, as part of its plan
to dispose of non-core holdings.
The property group said on Monday it made a book profit on
the sales, which included two office buildings in Vienna and
three logistics properties in Germany as well as a logistics
property in the French city of Nice.
Immofinanz is beefing up its German portfolio and plans a
market listing of its Buwog German and Austrian residential
operations, probably in 2014.
($1 = 0.7301 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)