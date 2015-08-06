VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz
is in negotiations with "interested parties" to sell
its logistics portfolio, it said on Thursday.
It also said it would announce measures that would allow it
to restore dividend payments after saying earlier in the week
that a full-year loss pushed it to scrap its
dividend.
Immofinanz's logistics segment consists of around 1 million
square metres of rentable space and various logistics
development projects in Western and Eastern Europe. Most of the
properties are located in Germany. Other assets are situated in
Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Russia.
Immofinanz gets around a third of its rental income from its
five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St
Petersburg.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Victoria Bryan)