(Adds confirmation of preliminary results, more details)
VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz
is in negotiations with interested parties to sell its
logistics business, it said on Thursday.
The company's logistics business consists of around 1
million square metres of rentable space and various logistics
development projects in western and eastern Europe. Most of the
properties are located in Germany. Other assets are situated in
Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Russia.
Immofinanz gets around a third of its rental income from its
five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St
Petersburg.
While streamlining its portfolio to focus on commercial
properties, it has already exited the Swiss, Dutch and U.S.
markets. It has also been offering rent reductions to its
tenants suffering from the weak rouble in its Russian
shopping centres.
"The temporary rental reductions and fixed exchange rates
for the tenants in the Moscow shopping centres can, from the
current point of view, be expected to continue on a quarterly
basis," Immofinanz said in a statement.
The company also said it would announce measures to allow it
to restore dividend payments after saying earlier in the week
that a full-year loss pushed it to scrap its dividend for
2015/15. It has postponed its general annual meeting to December
to allow it to work on these plans.
The company also confirmed that its loss for 2014/15 would
be 361 million euros ($394 million).
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Jane Merriman)