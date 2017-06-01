(Corrects to say end-2017, not July)
VIENNA, June 1 Austrian property group
Immofinanz told shareholders on Thursday it plans to
finish the delayed sale or spin-off of its Russia portfolio by
the end of the year.
The move is a precondition of its planned merger with rival
CA Immo.
Immofinanz plans to resume detailed merger talks with CA
Immo, currently on hold until the Russia portfolio has been
dealt with, in "late summer", it said in slides presented to
shareholders.
CA Immo has said Immofinanz must sell or spin off its five
Moscow shopping centres, which have weighed on its results for
years, or risk the collapse of the merger.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy and
Jason Neely)