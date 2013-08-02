VIENNA Aug 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz
is seeking to buy the owner of about 900 homes in
north Germany as it beefs up its German portfolio ahead of a
residential property unit spin-off.
According to a July 29 filing with Germany's cartel office,
Immofinanz wants to buy a majority in TGE Lueneburg/Syke, part
of Israel's Tshuva real estate group.
The company said it would not comment on an ongoing sales
process.
Immofinanz is gearing up for a Frankfurt listing of its
Buwog residential property unit, and has set itself a minimum
target of 10,000 housing units in Germany as a condition.
It had hoped to carry out the IPO this year but is now more
likely to do so next year because of a weak market environment,
the company said last week.
Immofinanz is due to report full-year results after the
stock market closes on Friday. Analysts expect its operating
profit to have fallen 21 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
