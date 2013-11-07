FRANKFURT Nov 7 Austrian property group Immofinanz on Thursday said its BUWOG unit is in talks to acquire nearly 18,000 housing units in Germany, as the group aims to increase its portfolio in Europe's largest economy.

Immofinanz said talks are being held with Solaia RE S.a.r.l. Group, a joint venture of Italian real estate management company Prelios and an investment fund managed by Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)