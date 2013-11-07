BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Austrian property group Immofinanz on Thursday said its BUWOG unit is in talks to acquire nearly 18,000 housing units in Germany, as the group aims to increase its portfolio in Europe's largest economy.
Immofinanz said talks are being held with Solaia RE S.a.r.l. Group, a joint venture of Italian real estate management company Prelios and an investment fund managed by Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent