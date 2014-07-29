VIENNA, July 29 * Immofinanz Q4 results * Due on Aug. 1 after market close * Funds From Operations (FFO) seen at 49.7 million euros Estimates for the results were collected March 20 to July 29 Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q4 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 175 179 188 159 3 Revenue 202 212 253 142 3 EBITDA 97.3 102 103 83.0 4 FFO 49.7 47.0 72.0 30.0 3 FFO per share 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.03 3 FY2013/2014 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Rental income 643 647 656 627 3 666 -3.5 Revenue 822 832 873 762 3 869 -5.4 EBITDA 456 461 462 442 4 542 -15.9 FFO 277 277 295 260 3 396 -30.1 FFO per share 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.23 3 0.33 -24.2 Dividend per share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 0.15 -100.0 NAV per share 4.35 4.36 4.70 3.96 4 5.51 -21.1 FY2014/2015 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 557 540 627 505 3 Revenue 696 700 767 620 3 EBITDA 400 410 443 336 4 FFO 254 248 282 233 3 FFO per share 0.23 0.22 0.25 0.21 3 Dividend per share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 4 NAV per share 4.55 4.53 5.00 4.14 4 FY2015/2016 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 542 544 548 533 3 Revenue 714 710 774 659 3 EBITDA 415 423 451 361 4 FFO 259 251 293 234 3 FFO per share 0.23 0.22 0.26 0.21 3 Dividend per share 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.15 3 NAV per share 4.49 4.29 5.10 4.09 3 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Societe Generale (Reporting by Michael Shields)