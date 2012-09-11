VIENNA, Sept 11 Austria's Immofinanz
said it would take years to resolve lawsuits from shareholders
whose investments collapsed when the the 2008 financial crisis
forced the real estate group to reverse an ambitious expansion
in eastern Europe.
Immofinanz faces 480 suits worth a combined 320 million
euros ($409 million), Josef Mayer, head of its legal department,
told reporters on Tuesday, saying it would take "several years"
to sort them all out.
Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said the company would not
agree to speed up the process by combining some of the lawsuits.
For years, Immofinanz had raised billions of euros in fresh
money - in part via its Immoeast unit - to invest in eastern
European assets.
The 2008 crisis almost caused the collapse of the company
and sent its shares down from over 7 euros in mid-2008 to less
than 50 cents by the end of that year. They now trade at around
2.65 euros.
That prompted many investors to seek to recoup at least some
of their losses via lawsuits that allege the company did not put
proceeds of a 2.8 billion euro Immoeast capital increase in 2007
solely into eastern Europe properties as expected, engaged in
market manipulation, and made false statements in prospectuses.
The company denies these allegations and in turn has sued
former Chief Executive Karl Petrikovics to try to recover what
it sees as unjustified commissions for a property deal.
Prosecutors are also investigating Petrikovics on suspicion
of breach of trust and market manipulation.
Judges wants to consolidate some of the lawsuits against
Immofinanz but Zehetner opposes this, contending that they
should be handled case by case to reveal what individual
shareholders knew and what motivated them.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
