VIENNA, Sept 11 Austria's Immofinanz said it would take years to resolve lawsuits from shareholders whose investments collapsed when the the 2008 financial crisis forced the real estate group to reverse an ambitious expansion in eastern Europe.

Immofinanz faces 480 suits worth a combined 320 million euros ($409 million), Josef Mayer, head of its legal department, told reporters on Tuesday, saying it would take "several years" to sort them all out.

Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said the company would not agree to speed up the process by combining some of the lawsuits.

For years, Immofinanz had raised billions of euros in fresh money - in part via its Immoeast unit - to invest in eastern European assets.

The 2008 crisis almost caused the collapse of the company and sent its shares down from over 7 euros in mid-2008 to less than 50 cents by the end of that year. They now trade at around 2.65 euros.

That prompted many investors to seek to recoup at least some of their losses via lawsuits that allege the company did not put proceeds of a 2.8 billion euro Immoeast capital increase in 2007 solely into eastern Europe properties as expected, engaged in market manipulation, and made false statements in prospectuses.

The company denies these allegations and in turn has sued former Chief Executive Karl Petrikovics to try to recover what it sees as unjustified commissions for a property deal.

Prosecutors are also investigating Petrikovics on suspicion of breach of trust and market manipulation.

Judges wants to consolidate some of the lawsuits against Immofinanz but Zehetner opposes this, contending that they should be handled case by case to reveal what individual shareholders knew and what motivated them.

