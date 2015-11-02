VIENNA Nov 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz
signed a contract to sell its logistics portfolio to
U.S. private equity group Blackstone, the company said on
Monday as it switches focus to its retail and office business in
western Europe.
The Austrian firm, whose results have been weighed down by
its exposure to Russia, said in August it would concentrate on
office and retail properties and sell its 1 million-square-metre
logistics portfolio.
The deal with Blackstone covers all 36 of Immofinanz's
logistics sites, 24 of which are in Germany. The remainder are
in Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Russia, Immofinanz
said.
Blackstone will fold those sites into its European logistics
unit Logicor and buy three development projects - one being
built in Germany and two in Romania, Immofinanz added.
"The liquid funds released by the transaction will be
invested in the expansion of our German portfolio, which will
grow to nearly 200,000 sq metres of rentable space and up to
approx. 40 million euros of rental income per year by mid-2018,"
Immofinanz Chief Executive Oliver Schumy said in a statement.
Immofinanz did not give an exact value of the deal.
The company said the deal was expected to close in the first
quarter of next year, when the final purchase price would be
set, adding: "The purchase price is determined by the property
value of approx. 536 million euros, less construction costs of
approx. 28 million euros for the three development projects."
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft)