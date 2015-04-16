BERLIN, April 16 Austrian property group Immofinanz will not pursue an offer for a stake in rival CA Immo because it will not gain enough influence on the group's supervisory board, it said on Thursday.

Immofinanz was due to make a proposal on a partial offer for CA Immo at a general meeting to be held on Friday.

CA Immo also wants a minority stake in Immofinanz and Immofinanz is asking its shareholders to lower the threshold for a mandatory takeover offer at a general meeting on Friday to avoid a creeping takeover. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)