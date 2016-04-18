VIENNA, April 18 Austrian property companies Immofinanz and CA Immo on Monday announced a planned merger aimed at creating a leading property group for the Central and Eastern European region.

Immofinanz agreed to the initial acquisition of a 26 percent stake in CA Immo for 604 million euros ($681.6 million), or 23.50 euros per share, from Cyprus's O1 Group Limited, representing a premium of 35 percent to Friday's closing price, the companies said in a statement.

Prior to the envisaged merger, Immofinanz aims to demerge or sell its Russian portfolio, consisting of five Moscow shopping centres accounting for about 30 percent of its rental income, the statement said.

The portfolio's book value is seen at about 1.2 billion euros, a quarter of the book value of Immofinanz's overall portfolio.

"The combined company will be a leading real estate company in Central and Eastern Europe," Immofinanz's Chief Executive Oliver Schumy said.

"The portfolios of both companies are very complementary and we expect significant synergies from the transaction.'

The combined portfolio of the two companies would be worth 6 billion euros, the groups said in an internet presentation. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)