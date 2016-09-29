VIENNA, Sept 29 The chief executive of Austrian property group Immofinanz, speaking on Thursday about a planned merger with rival CA Immo, in which it holds 26 percent, said it was not important who takes over whom.

Oliver Schumy told a shareholder meeting that for big investors the question of which company takes over the other one did not matter. Rather, the important thing was that a new retail and office property group is created that is among the 12 biggest in Europe, he added.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)