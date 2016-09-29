VIENNA, Sept 29 The chief executive of Austrian
property group Immofinanz, speaking on Thursday about
a planned merger with rival CA Immo, in which it holds
26 percent, said it was not important who takes over whom.
Oliver Schumy told a shareholder meeting that for big
investors the question of which company takes over the other one
did not matter. Rather, the important thing was that a new
retail and office property group is created that is among the 12
biggest in Europe, he added.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)