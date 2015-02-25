* O1, CA Immo may offer 2.51 eur/shr

* Immofinanz says they would have to offer at least 4 eur/shr

* Immofinanz shares jump around 10 pct (Adds Immofinanz reaction)

By Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Feb 25 Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 and Austrian property group CA Immo may together bid for around 15 percent of Austrian rival real estate company Immofinanz, CA Immo said on Wednesday.

The two companies' may pay as much as Immofinanz' Tuesday closing price of 2.51 euros ($3) per share, representing a premium of about 15 percent to the three-month average, CA Immo said in a statement. That would value the company at around 2.8 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said the potential offer was "laughable", and said the two suitors would have to bid at least 4 euros per share.

"Content-wise the thought is right, we don't have to debate that," Zehetner added, saying it was possible CA Immo and O1 were seeking a stake of up to 26 percent. He declined to give further details.

CA Immo and O1 Group Limited - an investment holding company operating in different industries - declined to give further details. O1 has a 26 percent stake in CA Immo.

Austrian newspaper Die Presse reported on Wednesday that O1 had already approached Immofinanz shareholder Rudolf Fries about buying his group's 6.5 percent stake.

Immofinanz' shares jumped more than 10 percent on Wednesday, touching their highest level in about a year. Immofinanz depends on its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St. Petersburg for more than a third of its rental income.

($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alison Williams)