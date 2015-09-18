VIENNA, Sept 18 The Chief Executive of Austrian
property group Immofinanz does not rule out a merger
with smaller rival CA Immo, after a bitter dispute
earlier this year as the two companies tried to build stakes in
each other.
They threatened to sue each other over their respective
stake building, which analysts saw as a battle for control ahead
of an eventual merger.
The lawsuits are still pending, a CA Immo spokeswoman said,
but relations have improved since Oliver Schumy took over as CEO
of Immofinanz in May.
"We are in good contact," Schumy said in an interview with
Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt, published on Friday, when
asked about the possibility of a merger, which would create a
group with a combined portfolio of around 10 billion euros
($11.4 bln).
"One should never rule out anything," he added.
While Immofinanz is the bigger company its shares are
cheaper than those of its rival, having lost around 26 percent
since April, while CA Immo's shares have dropped around 6
percent in the same period.
CA Immo has said that with Schumy as CEO of Immofinanz a
merger could be on the cards in the next five years.
Immofinanz, which has been hit by its exposure to ailing
Russian retail markets, is streamlining its portfolio to focus
investment on retail and office properties in Germany, Austria
and Poland.
Schumy said it is in exclusive talks for an office and
retail development project in the centre of Warsaw, which would
be worth "several hundred million" euros.
Immofinanz wants to sell its 1 million square metre
logistics portfolio in Germany and central and Eastern Europe
and is in talks with "several" interested parties.
"We want to sell it in one transaction," Schumy said of the
logistics portfolio.
He also said that it would be "logical" for Immofinanz to
sell its 25 percent stake in Hungarian real estate developer
TriGranit, which is being taken over by U.S. private equity firm
TPG for more than 500 million euros.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)