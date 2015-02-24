VIENNA Feb 24 Russian investor Boris Mints' O1
vehicle may take a stake in Austrian property group Immofinanz
, newspaper Die Presse reported on Tuesday, adding it
had approached shareholder Rudolf Fries about buying his group's
6.5 percent stake.
O1, which has already built a 26 percent stake in Austrian
peer CA Immo, asked Fries late last year whether he
wanted to sell, the paper quoted Fries as saying, adding he
might do so at a price around the net asset value.
Immofinanz had no immediate comment on the report.
