UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse cuts bonuses for top execs by 40 pct amid shareholder protest
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects an operating result for its fiscal year to end-April on a similar level to last year's, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Eduard Zehetner added that Immofinanz could pay a higher dividend if it managed a spin-off via a listing of its Buwog business this fiscal year. In the event of a spin-off of Buwog to existing shareholders, that would effectively be the dividend.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February