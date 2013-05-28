BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA May 28 Austrian property group Immofinanz has agreed to sell a shopping mall in Poland for 412 million euros ($533 million), above its book value, it said on Tuesday.
Immofinanz said the sale of the Silesia City Center in Katowice to an investor consortium led by Allianz was expected to close in September, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.7729 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal