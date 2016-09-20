VIENNA, Sept 20 Austrian property Immofinanz
said on Tuesday it plans to spin off or sell its
Russian business prior to the planned merger with CA Immo
as those assets were characterised by different market
dynamics and risk profiles.
Its Russian assets have pushed Immofinanz into full-year net
losses in the past two financial years due to writedowns and
rent reductions that it was forced to offer tenants suffering
under the weak rouble.
The group reported results of operations of 45.3 million
euros ($50.6 million) for the first quarter of its abbreviated
fiscal year compared with 46.9 million euros last year.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)